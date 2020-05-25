Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 2,903 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH opened at $170.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.01 and its 200 day moving average is $164.91.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.56.

In other news, EVP Judith C. Seltz acquired 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,624.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith C. Seltz acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.94 per share, with a total value of $43,735.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,735. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

