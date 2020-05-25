52,652 Shares in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $8.71 on Monday. First Horizon National Corp has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Wendy P. Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $180,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

