Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Monro by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000.

Get Monro alerts:

Shares of MNRO opened at $58.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. Monro Inc has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $89.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNRO. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.