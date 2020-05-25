Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,375 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,118,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,253,000 after acquiring an additional 309,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 741,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,089,000 after purchasing an additional 279,024 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,333,000 after purchasing an additional 172,421 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 137,151 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,562,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,260,000 after purchasing an additional 89,864 shares in the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMX stock opened at $65.58 on Monday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

FMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

