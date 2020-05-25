Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $24,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,277.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO opened at $34.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.64%.

In related news, Director William W. Helman acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

