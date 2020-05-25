PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,171 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Occidental Petroleum worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $383,356,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864,310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,686 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,095,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,904,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Insiders bought 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.