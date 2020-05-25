Fiera Capital Corp Sells 5,219 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.05.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,697 shares of company stock worth $9,194,338. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $178.20 on Monday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

