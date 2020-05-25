Fiera Capital Corp Buys 678 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $78.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.