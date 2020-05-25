Fiera Capital Corp Sells 179,995 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179,995 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TransAlta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 219.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $5.59 on Monday. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.25.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). TransAlta had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $813.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAC. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TransAlta to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.