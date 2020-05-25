SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $346,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cit Bank NA Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 11,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $309.03 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.1098 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

