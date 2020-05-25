Fiera Capital Corp Has $591,000 Stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 540,121 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 39,918 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 561.8% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 753,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 639,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 419,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 60,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter.

FAX stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

