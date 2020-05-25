Fiera Capital Corp Has $591,000 Stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Posted by on May 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 540,121 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 39,918 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 561.8% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 753,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 639,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 419,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 60,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter.

FAX stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

6,971 Shares in Edison International Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP
6,971 Shares in Edison International Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 38,282 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 38,282 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 103,553 Two Harbors Investment Corp
Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 103,553 Two Harbors Investment Corp
Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 2,903 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 2,903 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
52,652 Shares in First Horizon National Corp Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP
52,652 Shares in First Horizon National Corp Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Monro Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Monro Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report