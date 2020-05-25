11,482 Shares in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $2,303,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 182.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $41,671,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 249,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $19,243,780.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $6,094,041.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,966,433 shares of company stock worth $640,957,685.

Crowdstrike stock opened at $82.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

