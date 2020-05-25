Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.66. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.62.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

