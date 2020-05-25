Fiera Capital Corp Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,535 shares of company stock valued at $62,605,556 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $177.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 889.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.26 and a 200 day moving average of $165.63.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.69.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

