Fiera Capital Corp Trims Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 8.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $78.39 on Monday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

