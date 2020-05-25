PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,748 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 3.26% of Parke Bancorp worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 72,510 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 255,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 245,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 227,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

PKBK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Parke Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.19 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 17.06%.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.