Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $19,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 184.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $51.36.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $40.00 to $39.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

