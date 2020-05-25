Swiss National Bank Has $20.11 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of A. O. Smith worth $20,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $5,487,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.