Swiss National Bank Acquires 112,000 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.51% of FLIR Systems worth $21,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $45.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.