CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $22,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,165 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,484,000 after buying an additional 811,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,437,000 after buying an additional 136,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after buying an additional 253,326 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,676 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CF shares. Stephens lowered their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

