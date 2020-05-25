Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,406,893 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Halliburton worth $23,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 232,006 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 212,279 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $11.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.52. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

