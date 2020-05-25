Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 11,603 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,603 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $502,935.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,774.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $492,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

