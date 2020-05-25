Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,692 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKH. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,668,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,517,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,658,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $274.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.69. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.44 and a fifty-two week high of $286.61.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.