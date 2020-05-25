First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $411,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $78.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

