First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $395,000 Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,999. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $202.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

