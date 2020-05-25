Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 10.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nice by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Nice by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nice in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $182.37 on Monday. Nice Ltd has a one year low of $110.59 and a one year high of $184.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.28.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

