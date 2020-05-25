Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,596,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,423,000 after acquiring an additional 102,162 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,893,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,651,000 after buying an additional 3,515,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $227,362,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,864,000 after buying an additional 116,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,757,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,803,000 after buying an additional 124,232 shares in the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $66.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.