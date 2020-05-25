AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,168 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.72.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

