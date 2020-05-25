First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $81,640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,016,000 after purchasing an additional 70,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $23,137,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $485,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,366.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 17,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,243,177.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,495,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,694. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $66.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.