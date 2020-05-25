Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

May 25th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

WYND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra lowered Wyndham Destinations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of WYND opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth $3,811,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

