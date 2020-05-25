BidaskClub Upgrades Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LECO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.25.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 827.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 63,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

