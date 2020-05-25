Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) CMO Sells $13,134.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) CMO Kevin Froemming sold 4,975 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $13,134.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 464,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a market cap of $341.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.12.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $177.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

PLYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

