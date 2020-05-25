Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 67,912 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,749,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260,720 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,548,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,259 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $84,114,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 765.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,148 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,906,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,355,000 after buying an additional 1,577,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

