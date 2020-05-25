Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,155,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,034,000 after buying an additional 343,452 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,203,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,755,000 after buying an additional 393,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after buying an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,258,000 after buying an additional 56,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $34.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

