Fiera Capital Corp Invests $500,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $289.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,624.05 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.41. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $203.10 and a one year high of $317.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, New Street Research raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $6,903,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,393 shares of company stock worth $77,316,696 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

