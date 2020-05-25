ETRADE Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Capital Management grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 11,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $123.40 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

