ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 828.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In related news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $10.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.