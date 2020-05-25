Fiera Capital Corp Buys 332 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 280.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 75.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.81.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $91.05 on Monday. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.36. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

