ETRADE Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Steelcase worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Steelcase by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti reduced their target price on Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Steelcase currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE:SCS opened at $11.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

