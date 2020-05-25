ETRADE Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,440 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,674 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,312.31 and a beta of 1.67. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,544.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

