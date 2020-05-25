ETRADE Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cowen raised Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

CRUS stock opened at $73.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,736.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.