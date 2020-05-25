ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH opened at $61.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $95.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $58,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,468.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Erickson purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,826.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,236.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,750 shares of company stock worth $165,217. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

