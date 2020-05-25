Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,696,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,126,000 after purchasing an additional 458,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,841,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,526,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $2,864,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.22.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet stock opened at $62.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.61. Fabrinet has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.10 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.21%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.