ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys 979 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $374,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 72,780 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Shares of WH opened at $46.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,900. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

