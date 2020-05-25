ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 2,658 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.87 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,157.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

