ETRADE Capital Management LLC Invests $547,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $120,501,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,349,000 after acquiring an additional 488,007 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,918,000 after acquiring an additional 324,249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,564,000 after purchasing an additional 258,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,128,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GL. ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Globe Life stock opened at $72.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.