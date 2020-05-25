11,010 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Bought by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,346,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 123,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL opened at $47.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

