ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,162 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $102.06 on Monday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

