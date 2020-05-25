ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 901 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,151,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,566,000 after purchasing an additional 337,204 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,206,000 after buying an additional 498,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,430,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,192,000 after buying an additional 96,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $93.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $102.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.31.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.06.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

