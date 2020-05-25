ETRADE Capital Management LLC Raises Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $16.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,740 shares of company stock worth $490,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

